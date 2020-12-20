NHL News: 2021 Free Agency Date, BoG Call, Health Protocols, and Duclair

Pierre LeBrun: 2021 NHL free agency will open on July 28th, 2021.

BoG call at noon

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL Board of Governors call is set for 12:00 noon today.

NHL still talking with Canadian provinces

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: The NHL and health officials in Canada were to talk yesterday. Talks to that point haven’t gone smoothly, which had lead to the possibility of Canadian teams not playing in Canada,

Five provinces need to sign off on the protocols the NHL and NHLPA have put together. There has been some resistance from the government officials about the idea of teams flying back and forth to play games. Players will be tested at least once every two days, possibly every day. Teams would use Charter plans and teams would be strictly monitored on the road – restricted to just hotel and the rink.

The start of training camps could be January 3rd, so they need to work quickly.

Strict travel protocols

Frank Seravalli: “All indications from #NHL travel protocol drafts are that player movement in road cities will be very stringent. Players and staff will be limited to game rink, practice rink, or team hotel. That’s it.

No outside facilities, bars, restaurants or shops. All meals in team hotel.”

Frank Seravalli: “Language in protocol continues to change, and will further with input from provincial health authorities.

No guests in hotel rooms. No use of hotel gym. No housekeeping. Assigned seats on buses and planes. In-flight catering eliminated where feasible, etc. It’s all spelled out.”

Duclair thinks he’ll be a good fit in Florida

Puck Pedia: Anthony Duclair’s deal with the Florida Panthers is for one-year and $1.7 million. He’ll be owed a $1.7 million qualifying offer and will be an RFA with arbitration rights after the season.

NHL.com: Anthony Duclair took his time before signing with the Florida Panthers. He likes their roster, is familiar with GM Bill Zito from their time in Columbus, and felt they were the right fit. Duclair talked with the Panthers soon after free agency opened up.

” was probably the first GM I actually talked to, and soon as the first day of free agency hit (in October), we contacted each other,” Duclair said. “We had a really good talk. I felt really good about Bill’s vision, mindset and how he wants to build this team.”

Duclair didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Ottawa Senators, and he represented himself during negotiations.