NHL News: Kings, Oilers, Sabres, Capitals and Injury Updates

Kings claim Grosenick

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings have claimed goaltender Troy Grosenick off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

Jim Matheson : “Oilers do not want to risk losing William Lagesson on waivers so are keeping 9 D on roster. He’s done a nice job, especially on the PK. But, this whole third goalie carousel is getting tough for Oilers. Again, Skinner can be on taxi squad but he needs to play in AHL, not sit.”

Jim Matheson: "Presume Oilers are waiting for Jets to have 23-man roster issue and they can't keep Forsberg on it as third goalie so they can reclaim him, but for now it's a muddy goalie situation here."

Three more added to COVID list

Chris Johnston: Added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list are Dyan Cozens and Curtis Lazar of the Buffalo Sabres and Jakub Vrana of the Washington Capitals.

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have put forward Derek Ryan on the LTIR and recalled defenseman Connor Mackey.

Mackey was recalled first getting their projected cap space to $312,000. Ryan and his $3.125 million cap then to the LTIR. They are now able to exceed the cap by $2.8 million.

The Flames then recalled forward Byron Froese and Zac Rinaldo.

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Martin Necas is out with an upper-body injury but it’s not expected to be long-term.

“He’s going to be out for a little while but I don’t think it’s going to be very long. I’m not really sure what they’re calling it but we’re definitely keeping him out here for a little while.”

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Columbus Blue Jackets have put defenseman Zach Werenski on the IR retroactive to February 4th. Werenski suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday and is expected to be out for one-to-two weeks.

The Blue Jackets have recalled Liam Foudy from their taxi squad.

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan on Martin Frk‘s injury: “Didn’t look good. I’m sure he’s going to be out for awhile…”

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins activated defenseman Mike Matheson from the IR before last night’s game.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang returns to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller practiced in a regular jersey yesterday. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.