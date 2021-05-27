NHL News: COVID List, Todd Nelson, Rick Tocchet, Ethan Bear, Vitaly Abramov and Nazem Kadri

Two players added to COVID list

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and Colorado Avalanche forward Jayson Megna were added the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Nelson and Tocchet to interview with the Blue Jackets, Nelson to speak with Coyotes

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that Dallas Stars assistant coach Todd Nelson will interview for openings with the Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Aaron Portzline: Confirming Craig Morgan’s report that Rick Tocchet will interview with the Columbus Blue Jackets later this week.

Aaron Portzline: So far the majority of head coaching interviews for the Columbus Blue Jackets have been done through zoom. For the second and third interviews, they will likely do in person.

“I’m here to stand up to this behaviour… I’m proud of where I come from. I’m proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation. I’m not just doing this for myself. I’m doing this for all people of colour & for the next generation.” Ethan Bear’s statement in response to racist comments. pic.twitter.com/3CK6DENnHC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 26, 2021

Senators prospect Abramov heads to the KHL

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators prospect Vitaly Abramov signed with Traktor of the KHL. The Sens would retain his rights and will likely send him a qualifying offer.

Vitaly Abramov: “I would like to say thank you to all the Ottawa Senators fans for their support through the years. It’s been huge for me. See you soon.”

Shawn Simpson: Would bet that Abramov will be back in North America in a year or two.

Kadri has a hearing with Bettman today

NHL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will have a Zoom hearing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman today to appeal his eight-game suspension.

Kadri has missed two games already.