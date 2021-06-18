NHL News: Lightning, Golden Knights, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Capitals and Hurricanes

Lightning defensemen should be okay

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Jan Rutta and Erik Cernak were both injured (stingers) late in the game but should be good for Game 4.

DeBoer not saying much about Stephenson

Stephen Whyno: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Chandler Stephenson is day-to-day and wouldn’t say if he’ll be traveling with the team.

Coyotes sign Kirk

Dan Milstein: The Arizona Coyotes have signed Liam Kirk to a three-year entry-level contract.

Blue Jackets re-sign Stenlund

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Kevin Stenlund to a one-year, one-way deal with $1.05 million.

Capitals extend Sgarbossa, Nardella and Pilon

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year contract extension with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000 NHL salary and $425,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 NHL salary and $500,000 in the minors.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have re-signed defenseman Bobby Nardella to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract will be a two-way deal and the second will be one-way.

Stephen Whyno: The Capitals have signed Garrett Pilon to a two-year contract with a $750,000 salary cap hit. The first year of the contract will be a two-way deal and the second will be one-way.

Playoff Wins by 26-years old

Greg Harvey: Most playoff wins for goaltenders through their age-26 season.

Jim Gregory Award finalists

NHL Public Relations: Jim Gregory award finalists for GM of the year are Marc Bergevin (Canadiens), Lou Lamoriello (Islanders) and Bill Zito (Panthers).

Brind’Amour’s contract

Mark Scheig: Elliotte Friedman said that Rod Brind’Amour‘s contract will be $1.8 million per season.

Brind’Amour takes home the Jack Adams

NHL Public Relations: Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind’Amour wins the Jack Adams trophy as the coach of the year.