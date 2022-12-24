NHL News: 802 for Ovechkin, Shaw suspended, and some injury notes

802 for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd career goals, passing Gordie Howe.

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Ovechkin after passing Howe.

“You never thought it’s going to happen when you came into the League, you’re going to beat any Gordie Howe record or Wayne Gretzky record or any record,” Ovechkin said. “You felt like, ‘OK, maybe you’re going to play in the NHL, you’re going to be good and you’re going to try to do your best,’ but the whole situation happening right now, it’s a miracle. You know, it’s pretty special.”





Mason Shaw suspended

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw has been suspended for two games for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

The Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi

Detroit Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year contract extension.

NHL Injuries

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff updated their injuries.

Defenseman Ryan Graves has a lower-body injury: “Will be further evaluated. Will see doctors . So short term, he’s out.”

Defenseman John Marino is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Ondrej Palat is out with an upper-body injury: “He is getting closer, skating, full workouts now. He’s close to joining the team for practice.”

New York Islanders: Forward Kyle Palmieri was placed on the IR retroactive to December 16th. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was put on the IR retroactive to December 17th.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.