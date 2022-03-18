NHL News: Waivers, Rutherford, Golden Knights, Senators, World Juniors, and Claude Giroux

One on waivers and two clear

Elliotte Friedman: The Dallas Stars put defenseman Andrej Sekera on waivers.

Edmonton Oilers Tyler Benson, and Montreal Canadiens Mathieu Perreault cleared waivers.

Rutherford in COVID protocol

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford is quarantining at home and is in COVID protocol.

Golden Knights sign a defenseman

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed Derrick Pouliot to a one-year contract.

Pouliot has been playing with the Golden Knights AHL team in Henderson. In 42 games this season he has two goals and 17 assists.

Senators sign their 2020 sixth-round pick

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators signed forward Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry-level contract. Daoust was drafted 158th overall in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

“We’ve been very pleased with Philippe’s progress,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a highly skilled forward who displays good offensive instincts and creativity. With Saint John serving as Memorial Cup host this spring, we expect him to play an important role throughout the Sea Dogs’ post-season.”

Gord Miller: An update to the World Junior Championship hosting schedule. The location of the 2023 tournament hasn’t been determined yet.

2022 Canada (Edmonton)

2023 North America (Canada?)

2024 Sweden (Gothenburg)

2025 Canada

2026 USA

2027 Canada

2028 Finland

2029 Czech

2030 Canada

2031 USA

2032 Russia

2033 Canada

Giroux’s 1000th game in the NHL and as a Flyer

Giroux's career renaissance after 2016-17, when it looked like he was on the decline, doesn't get enough attention. What a career he's had. pic.twitter.com/CBtiBwVDMk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 17, 2022