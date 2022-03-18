NHL News: Waivers, Rutherford, Golden Knights, Senators, World Juniors, and Claude Giroux

One on waivers and two clear
Elliotte Friedman: The Dallas Stars put defenseman Andrej Sekera on waivers.
Edmonton Oilers Tyler Benson, and Montreal Canadiens Mathieu Perreault cleared waivers.
Rutherford in COVID protocol
Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford is quarantining at home and is in COVID protocol.
Golden Knights sign a defenseman
Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed Derrick Pouliot to a one-year contract.
Pouliot has been playing with the Golden Knights AHL team in Henderson. In 42 games this season he has two goals and 17 assists.
Senators sign their 2020 sixth-round pick
Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators signed forward Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry-level contract. Daoust was drafted 158th overall in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.
“We’ve been very pleased with Philippe’s progress,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a highly skilled forward who displays good offensive instincts and creativity. With Saint John serving as Memorial Cup host this spring, we expect him to play an important role throughout the Sea Dogs’ post-season.”
World Junior Championship schedule update
Gord Miller: An update to the World Junior Championship hosting schedule. The location of the 2023 tournament hasn’t been determined yet.
2022 Canada (Edmonton)
2023 North America (Canada?)
2024 Sweden (Gothenburg)
2025 Canada
2026 USA
2027 Canada
2028 Finland
2029 Czech
2030 Canada
2031 USA
2032 Russia
2033 Canada
Giroux’s 1000th game in the NHL and as a Flyer
Giroux's career renaissance after 2016-17, when it looked like he was on the decline, doesn't get enough attention. What a career he's had. pic.twitter.com/CBtiBwVDMk
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 17, 2022
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 18, 2022
“I just appreciate the passion. That’s how I grew up. That’s how I am. Anything you do in life, you have to do it hard. I couldn’t relate more to the fans.”
Before his milestone night, @28CGiroux discusses skating in his 1,000th @NHL game, all as a Flyer. https://t.co/mNmsorwmLq pic.twitter.com/aDtnum6NSt
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 17, 2022
.@28CGiroux 🧡🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/LJPTti5NC0
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2022