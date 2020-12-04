NHL News: A 52 or 56 Game NHL Schedule Starting January 15th?

Pierre LeBrun: 52 and 56 game schedules are on the table. Sources say that both the NHL and NHLPA would prefer a 56 game schedule if the timeline works.

They want to have the Stanley Cup awarded by early July.

There are still economic issues to get resolved.

John Shannon: Teams haven’t heard from the NHL or NHLPA about the potential of 52 or 56 games for the 2020-21 NHL season. Things are still a work in progress.

There are also all the financial terms to be worked out.

Joe Smith: Reports of a 52 game schedule starting on January 15th with training camps opening on January 1st. Teams that didn’t play in the Return to Play last year would get a few extra days. The end of the regular season would be in early May, with the Stanley Cup Final ending around July 7th.

Joe Smith: This scenario would also contain a one-week COVID buffer between the end of the season and the start of the playoffs to make up any games that needed to be rescheduled.

There hasn’t been any real movement on the financial side of things, but the NHL and NHLPA will keep talking.

A January 1st start to the season doesn’t seem realistic at this point in time.

Andy Strickland: Have been hearing a January 15th start date for the 2020-21 season as well.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A January 1st start to the season no longer seems realistic. The NHL asked the NHLPA about a mid-January start to the season last night for the first time.

All training camps would around January 2nd, but it can be tweaked.

A source said that for the non-playoff teams last year, a seven-day voluntary pre-camp option is still on the table. Would be for the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

The NHL is adamant of awarding the Stanley Cup in early July before the Summer Olympics. NBC owns the rights to both the NHL and the Olympics. The NHL also wants their schedule to get back to normal as soon as possible.

The NHL is still planning to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Seattle Kraken will also begin to play next season.