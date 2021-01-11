NHL News: A Busy Couple of Days, Yandle’s Streak, Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild

A busy couple of days ahead

Cap Friendly: Today is the last day that teams can put players’ waivers and have them clear before teams submit their opening day rosters on Tuesday.

On Tuesday training camp close, opening rosters are due and teams must be cap compliant.

The 2020-21 NHL season starts on Wednesday.

Kurt Leavins: “Expect a busy 24hrs for the #Oilers who need to get as close to the cap as possible in order to maximize LTIR. Players and “paper” will move back & forth. A major factor is that the club has a couple guys who likely wouldn’t clear waivers. Buckle up.”

Eric Engels: “Big decisions looming overnight. What will happen with Noah Juulsen, who’s on waivers today? Only 21 players will be on the roster, which leaves the Canadiens possibly exposed to losing Victor Mete or Corey Perry to waivers Tuesday.”

Eric Engels: “If you’re confused by all this, I don’t blame you. Simply put: Habs are 50k over the cap with 22 players. If we assume Frolik, Weal and Ouellet are all waived to be sent to the taxi squad, Habs still have to cut one more to get to 21 players and under the cap.”

Jimmy Murphy: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly that teams are able to keep junior players on their taxi squad until their season begins.

Will Yandle’s streak be coming to an end?

George Richards: The Florida Panthers had split yesterday’s practice into ‘game players’ and those who are fighting for a spot. Defenseman Keith Yandle was skating with the fringe players/second group.

Coach Joel Quenneville has said that groupings can change but he wants to see their younger defensemen.

Elliotte Friedman: This Panthers situation is something to keep an eye on as Yandle has played in 866 consecutive games – which is fourth all-time.

Tomasino quarantining and Granlund yet to arrive

Nashville Predators: Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino should be able to start skating soon. He is quarantining in Nashville.

Sometime this week Mikael Granlund hopes to arrive in Nashville. He’ll likely miss the start of their season.

Rossi out

Minnesota Wild: Forward Marco Rossi has an upper-body injury and is out indefinitely.