NHL News: Abdelkader, Malone, Soderlund, Turris, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Abdelkader back with the Wings, and the Oilers are looking at Malone

Helene St. James: The soon to be 35-year old Justin Abdelkader still wants to play and has signed a PTO with the Detroit Red Wings AHL team. Abdelkader played in Switzerland last year after being bought out by the Red Wings in 2020.

Abdelkader is getting $2,305,556 already from the Red Wings this season and next. In 2023-24 he’s owed $1,055,556 and the same with the following year.

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers are looking at signing 32-year old forward Brad Malone. He’s been on an AHL deal with Bakersfield.

Ryan RIshaug: “My understanding is, there won’t be a Brad Malone signing at this time. Bakersfield has had some major COVID issues, that may prevent him from being available. I believe they had interest in bringing him in for bottom 6.”

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers put Tim Soderlund on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers put forward Kyle Turris on waivers.

David Pagotta: The Oilers will get $1.125 million in salary cap space when they bury Turris’ contract. Will that be enough for Evander Kane?

Kyle Turris, placed on waivers by EDM, is a sub-replacement forward who takes a lot of penalties. Fell off in Nashville and didn’t bounce back with the Oilers. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/hO0xKGojoJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 21, 2022

In COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Head coach Dallas Eakins is in protocol.

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is still in COVID protocol but could be removed today.

Out of COVID protocol

Chicago Blackhawks: Forwards Brett Connolly and Kirby Dach have been removed from protocol.

Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is out of COVID protocol and returned to the lineup last night. He was also injured.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock is out of COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Pavel Buchnevich is out of COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Conor Sheary is out of COVID protocol.