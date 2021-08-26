NHL News: Adam Fantilli, Zachary Bolduc, Carson Lambos and Derick Brassard

Top 2023 draft prospect committing to the University of Michigan

Jon Morosi: A top prospect for the 2023 NHL draft, Adam Fantilli has a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan according to sources.

Jon Morosi: He will follow in the footsteps of recent first-round picks Owen Power and Brendan Brisson and play with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and then to the U of Michigan.

The OHL and other NCAA schools were after him as well.

Bolduc’s salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for St. Louis Blues Zachary Bolduc’s three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $1.3375 million.

Yr 1: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $400,000 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.

Yr 2: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $412,500 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.

Yr 3: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.

Lambos’ salary breakdown

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Minnesota Wild’s Carson Lambos’ three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $995,833.

Yr 1: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.

Yr 2: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.

Yr 3: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus., $212,500 “A” Perf Bonus.

Flyers sign Brassard

Sam Carchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract with an AAV of $825,000.