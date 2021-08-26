NHL News: Adam Fantilli, Zachary Bolduc, Carson Lambos and Derick Brassard

Top 2023 draft prospect committing to the University of Michigan
Jon Morosi: A top prospect for the 2023 NHL draft, Adam Fantilli has a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan according to sources.
Jon Morosi: He will follow in the footsteps of recent first-round picks Owen Power and Brendan Brisson and play with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and then to the U of Michigan.
The OHL and other NCAA schools were after him as well.
Bolduc’s salary breakdown
Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for St. Louis Blues Zachary Bolduc’s three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $1.3375 million.
Yr 1: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $400,000 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.
Yr 2: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $412,500 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.
Yr 3: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 “A” Perf Bonus, $80,000 minors.
Lambos’ salary breakdown
Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Minnesota Wild’s Carson Lambos’ three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $995,833.
Yr 1: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.
Yr 2: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.
Yr 3: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus., $212,500 “A” Perf Bonus.
Flyers sign Brassard
Sam Carchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract with an AAV of $825,000.
- Bill Beltzer: “At 34, Derrick Brassard is no longer the player he was for the Rangers under AV. It also further complicated the cap math. But it’s a cheap signing and he’s still a serviceable 3C for the short term.”
- Charlie O’Connor: “Interesting. Well, there’s some center depth. It’s a cheap deal and bury-able, so I imagine Brassard will have to win a job at camp.”
- Charlie O’Connor: “Keith Yandle is the insurance policy if Cam York isn’t ready. Derick Brassard is most likely the same for Morgan Frost.”
Derick Brassard, signed by PHI, is a depth forward. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/ztX5Nr1MDY
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 25, 2021