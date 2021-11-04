NHL News: Aldrich, COVID Protocol, Subban, Kravtsov, Rinne, and Rempe

Aldrich X’ed out

Ryan Rishaug: Confirmed that Brad Aldrich’s name has been x’ed out on the Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were having their names added on Sunday, so they x’ed Aldrich out then.

Further to @TSNRyanRishaug report earlier today, here’s how the 2009-10 #blackhawks panel on the Stanley Cup now looks after Brad Aldrich’s name was XXXX XXXXXX’d out over the weekend. (photo courtesy @keeperofthecup) pic.twitter.com/G8c19moVeQ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 3, 2021

In and out of COVID protocol

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips are in COVID protocol.

Wes Crosby: Current Pittsburgh Penguins in COVID protocol are Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is asymptomatic at the moment.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Crosby: “I’m sure he’s discouraged. He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another road block in front of it. But we’ll control what we can, and we’re hopeful that Sid will return soon.”

Taylor Haase: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang practiced yesterday for the first time since coming off his COVID diagnosis and off the list on Monday.

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that both Jared McCann and Paul McFarland remain in COVID protocol.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly should be able to join the team on their road trip.

Subban fined

NHL Player Safety: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $15,000 for tripping Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

Here is the likely play in question with Devils defeseman P.K. Subban and Ducks forward Trevor Zegras from last night. Subban has a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety. pic.twitter.com/uVFPBuG4L0 — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 3, 2021

Kravtsov heading back to the KHL

New York Rangers: The Rangers have loaned forward Vitali Kravtsov to Traktor of the KHL.

Larry Brooks: “From what I can glean, never say never to possible reunion with Blueshirts…”

Dan Rosen: “Vitali Kravtsov wanted to go to Russia after not making the NYR final roster. NYR wants to support him, so they loaned him to Traktor of the KHL today. They’d rather he was in Hartford and he likely would’ve been recalled already. He’s open to returning after the KHL season ends.”

Predators to retire Rinne’s number

Nashville Predators PR: On February 24th, 2022, the Predators will retire Pekka Rinne‘s No. 35 before their game against the Dallas Stars.

Rangers sign their 2020 6th round pick

New York Rangers: The Rangers signed 2020 6th round pick draft pick, forward Matt Rempe to a three-year, entry-level contract.