NHL News: Alex Galchenyuk, Jeff Petry, Andrew Peeke, and Francesco Aquilini

Alex Galchenyuk released

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have released forward Alex Galchenyuk from his PTO.

Jeff Petry fined

Rob Rossi: The NHL has fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren.

The Blue Jackets extend Andrew Peeke

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a three-year, $8.25 million contract extension – a $2.75 million cap hit.

Andrew Peeke, signed to a 3x$2.75M extension by CBJ, is a very low-event defensive defenceman who played top four minutes for the Jackets last season. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/L5weYEhsDB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 28, 2022

NHL, and Francesco Aquilini statements

Rick Dhaliwal: Statement from the NHL on the allegations of child abuse against Vancouver Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini.

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made in the Family Court proceeding in Vancouver and have been in touch with Mr. Quilini and his lawyers regarding same. Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce. Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically denies the allegations. We plan to continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, will respond as we learn more as events unfold.”

Thomas Drance: Statement from Francesco Aquilini’s personal communications consultant.

“Francesco Aquilini categorically denies, and is outraged by, the accusations made by his ex-wife Taliah in family court today that he has even abused his children, The couple were divorced and reached a settlement in 2013. Mr. Aquilini has met and will continue to meet any child support obligations required by the law, but he has concerns about the veracity of the information provided in support of financial demands. It is unfortunate that allegations without merit are brought forward for a collateral purpose. He will have nothing further to say at this time as the matter is before the courts. “