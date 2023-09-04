NHL News: Alex Ovechkin Update, A Minor Signing, And More

Sammy Sliber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals got some good news as it appears Alex Ovechkin will take part in informal skates ahead of training camp. Camp gets underway on September 21st.

“Today, I’m going back to the United States. health, so far everything seems to be normal,” he said. “We will continue to work in Washington.”

The most important thing for Washington fans is health. Ovechkin missed some time last year with a few minor injuries and due to the death of his father. Washington missed out on the playoffs and Ovechkin’s top goal is to get them back.

Even standing a mere 72 goals from Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record is lesser of a priority for the Russian star. That speaks volumes.

Mitch Reinke Signs With The Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken: The Seattle Kraken signed Mitch Reinke to a one-year $775,000 contract over the weekend. Reinke’s deal is a two-way deal. At the minimum, Coachella will get some much needed blueline depth.

Last season, Reinke played for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. If he goes down to the minors, he will earn $140,000 according to CapFriendly.

Expect a few more signings like this as training camps draw closer and closer.

Lucas Raymond Expects More From Himself And Detroit

Dan Rosen via NHL.com: Lucas Raymond knows it was a tough season for the Detroit Red Wings last year. Fans and the team expected more but he seems to think Detroit turned a corner of sorts.

Raymond dealt with several issues including a slight drop in production, an injury, and the knowing he needed to get in better shape.

“I’m still 21 and my body is developing so to gain that physical advantage that’s been a big focus,” Raymond said. “You want to develop yourself, have that drive and good things come with that.”

At the very least, Raymond cannot call himself young anymore. He has played 156 games now and is on the final year of his entry contract. This is an important year for not only him, but for the Detroit Red Wings.

Raymond understands that the playoffs are still an uphill climb. Teams like Detroit will not sneak up on people. Adding Alex DeBrincat in the offseason changed a lot of things.