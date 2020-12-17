NHL News: Alex Steen Announces His NHL Hockey Days Are Over

St. Louis Blues: Forward Alexander Steen’s NHL hockey career is coming to an end. He announced today that because of a back injury that he suffered during the 2019-20 season, he’ll no longer be able to play and is retiring.

He has “multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine.”

Steen played for 15 seasons and in 1,018 NHL games for the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored 245 goals and added 377 assists.

“This has been an emotional process,” Steen told stlouisblues.com. “But as I look back on my years in hockey, I would like to thank our organization, our city, our fans and my teammates as I am so proud of all the teams I was part of.”

The Blues had acquired Steen and Carlo Colaiacovo from the Maple Leafs for Lee Stempniak back in 2008.

Steen announcement fallout

David Pagnotta: Confirming: “Alex Steen has not “officially” retired. The Blues are still responsible for the final-year of his contract — $5.75M cap hit ($3.5M salary). However, he is not cleared to play this season and will be placed on LTIR all season.”

Jeremy Rutherford: “When thinking about potential free agents in the aftermath of Steen’s retirement, keep in mind that Tarasenko will be coming off LTIR and Dunn remains unsigned. Penciling Dunn in for about $2.5 million, that would leave the Blues roughly $4.2 million in cap space. ”

Cap Friendly: “The #NHLBlues now find themselves in a very interesting situation with regards to their salary cap They are currently projected at $1.175M over the ceiling with a roster of 21 (19S + 2G). However, they also have RFA Vince Dunn who is still unsigned.”

Cap Friendly: “If Steen is placed on off-season LTI, and no additional changes are made to the current roster, they would have roughly $4.575M in c/space to sign Dunn and any other roster moves they have in mind before the last day of camp. However, unused space is lost once the season starts.”

Cap Friendly: “If however the club is able to temporarily shed the $1.175M before training camp ends, and still have a roster of at least 20 players (18S + 2G), then placing Steen on LTIR once the season begins would give them the full $5.75M which they could use for the rest of the season.”