NHL News: All-Star Teams, Staal, Hofmann, Wideman, and In and Out of Protocol

All-Star teams

David Pagnotta: Metro:

Andersen, Aho (CAR)

Werenski (CBJ)

Hughes (NJ)

Pelech (NYI)

Fox, Kreider (NYR)

Giroux (PHI)

Jarry (PIT)

Ovechkin (WAS)

Atlantic:

Bergeron (BOS)

Dahlin (BUF)

Larkin (DET)

Huberdeau (FLA)

Suzuki (MTL)

Batherson (OTT)

Vasilevskiy, Hedman (TB)

Campbell, Matthews (TOR)

Central:

Keller (AZ)

DeBrincat (CHI)

MacKinnon, Makar (COL)

Pavelski (DAL)

Kaprizov, Talbot (MIN)

Saros (NAS)

Kyrou (STL)

Connor (WPG)

Pacific:

Gibson (ANA)

Gaudreau (CGY)

McDavid, Draisaitl (EDM)

Kempe (LA)

Meier (SJ)

Eberle (SEA)

Demko (VAN)

Pietrangelo, Stone (VGK)

Staal signs PTO

American Hockey League: The Iowa Wild have signed Eric Staal to a PTO.

Hofmann to waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Gregory Hofmann on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He’s already back in Switzerland.

Wideman suspended

NHL Player Safety: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman was suspended one game for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula.

In COVID protocol

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is still waiting for a negative test.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Kirby Dach and Dylan Strome were put in protocol.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek is in protocol.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers goaltender Jonas Johansson is in protocol. Goaltender Spencer Knight was put in protocol last week and hasn’t practiced since.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is in protocol after testing positive.

New York Rangers: Forward Alexis Lafreniere was put in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Defenseman Brenden Dillon and goaltender Eric Comrie are in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Paul Stastny has been placed in COVID protocol.

Jason Bell: Stastny on Tuesday:”Every team has been going through it and you almost hope that everyone gets it out of the way now instead of having it linger throughout the year.”

Out of COVID protocol

Chicago Blackhawks: Activated from protocol were Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier is out of protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin is out of COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Kale Clague is out of protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Activated from COVID protocol were Nathan Bastian, Andreas Johnsson, Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha.

New York Rangers: Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out of COVID protocol.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brock McGinn is out of protocol and was on the ice.