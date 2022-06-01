NHL News: Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Ducks sign Pavol Regenda

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Pavol Regenda to a two-year, entry-level deal with an $855,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP Bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Chris Peters: “Decent pickup by ANA. Regenda played very well at both the Olympics and recent men’s worlds in an elevated role for Slovakia. Had a goal and assist in Olympic bronze medal game. Worth seeing if he can translate to North American game as he’s 6-foot-4, flashes skill and is young.”

The Coyotes signed Ronald Knot

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed free agent defenseman Ronald Knot to a one-year, two-way contract.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

The Sabres sign Isak Rosen

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres signed 2021 first-round draft pick, 14th overall, forward Isak Rosen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Cap Friendly: Rosen’s salary breakdown. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $1.45 million.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $525,000 type ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $525,000 type ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $525,000 type ‘A’ performance bonuses.

Cap Friendly: Rosen has a European Assignment Clause.

Lance Lysowski: “Rosen got limited minutes in the SHL, but he was dominant against his peers. He had nine points in eight games for Leksands’ Under-20 team. Finished with Mora IK (Hockeyallsvenskan), where he had a goal and two points. Suffered season-ending injury in his third game.”

Lance Lysowski: After the Rosen signing, the Sabres have now signed five of their 10 2021 draft picks – Owen Power, Isak Rosen, Aleksandr Kisakov, Josh Bloom and Olivier Nadeau.

Sabres not signing three prospects

Lance Lysowski: The Sabres have decided to not sign three prospects and they will now become free agents – defensemen Linus Cronholm (4th round, 2018), Miska Kukkonen (5th round, 2018) and William Worge Kreu (7th round, 2018).