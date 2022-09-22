NHL News: Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, and the Calgary Flames

The Ducks sign Rocco Grimaldi to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Rocco Grimaldi to a PTO.

Ben Bishop no longer allowed to work for the Stars

Bruce LeVine: Ben Bishop is no longer allowed to work for the Dallas Stars in hockey operations according to the NHL. He is on the Buffalo Sabres roster after being traded there during the offseason as it creates a conflict according to the league. When his contract expires at the end of the season, then he can go work for the Stars.

The Islanders re-sign Parker Wotherspoon, sign Nikita Soshnikov

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the minors with $225,000 guaranteed.

Chris Johnston: The Islanders sign forward Nikita Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000.

The Flames re-sign Brett Ritchie

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000.

The Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka

Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames have signed Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract extension.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 on a one-way.