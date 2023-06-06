NHL News: Anaheim Ducks, NY Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Arizona Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks name Greg Cronin their head coach

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks announced today that Greg Cronin will be their 11th head coach. Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek:

“While we did cast a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position. Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks.”

Cronin has never been an NHL head coach.

No Patrick Roy for the New York Rangers

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: Have learned that the New York Rangers do not consider Patrick Roy a candidate for their vacant coaching position. They haven’t reached out to him and don’t play on doing so.

The front-runners for the position are John Hynes and Peter Laviolette.

The Calgary Flames are the lone remaining team that doesn’t have a head coach in place.

The Montreal Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to an eight-year extension

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Cole Caufield to an eight-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $7.85 million.

In 46 games this past season Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists. He had season-ending shoulder surgery.

Montreal Canadiens: Caufield after signing the long-term deal.

“It’s obviously a pretty big part of it. I think the way this organization is going, the plan that’s intact, all that stuff that just makes a lot of sense. I love being . It’s a second home, first home – whatever you want to call it – for me.

So, I’m excited to be here long term. I think it puts my family in a good place as well, so all those things kind of went into this final number and years, and I’m very excited and very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time.”

The Arizona Coyotes sign Patrik Koch

Arizona Coyotes PR: The Coyotes have signed defenseman Patrik Koch to a one-year entry-level contract.

Koch played for HC Vitkovice of the Czech Extraliga last season.

Gary Bettman and Bill Daly on the Arizona Coyotes

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Gary Bettman on all the chances the Arizona Coyotes continue to get.

“It’s a terrific market. There are a lot of sports fans here. It’s a growing market. And it’s one of the larger markets in North America,” Bettman said. “The club and, by implication, its fans have been in situations that have been unfortunate. And maybe they’ve been a little bit of a victim of circumstance.

“We’re at the stage now where the league, ownership, and our teams are strong. We’re in a better position to resist moving than maybe we were 20 or 30 years ago. And we want to make sure we explore all options at this stage of where we are before we would consider having to relocate a club. And I’m hopeful we won’t have to.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly on the Coyotes situation.

“Obviously, there is a ticking clock for sure in terms of finding a resolution.

“It’s fair to say that we’re going to need to understand the franchise’s future before the end of next season.”