NHL News: Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ducks cancel practice

Elliott Teaford: The Anaheim Ducks canceled practice yesterday and there haven’t been any updates

Canucks game postposed, new schedule coming today

TSN: The NHL has now delayed the Vancouver Canucks return to playing games. They were scheduled to play on Friday, which has now been postponed and a revised schedule for the North Division will be out Friday. NHL statement.

“The decision to extend the period prior to the team’s resumption of play was made to provide club staff and players with additional time for recovery and preparation following its recent COVID outbreak. The NHL made the decision with input from the league’s, NHLPA’s and club’s medical groups.

“Our medical and hockey operations staff have collaborated daily with NHL, NHLPA and local health officials on the health and well-being of the team and our players’ readiness to play. I would like to thank our players, our upcoming opponents, and everyone involved at the NHL and NHLPA for their input, guidance and understanding through this process. Above all else the health and safety of players, staff and families remains the priority,” general manager Jim Benning said in a statement.”

Darren Dreger: “The variant strain has impacted the Canucks differently and more severely than the previous CoVid cases around the league. Players are still sick. Concern for some they may not be able to return this season. NHL scheduling and rescheduling is recognizing day by day issues.”

Nylander close to getting out of protocol

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that he spoke with William Nylander yesterday who is feeling good and able to a bit of activity, bike and weights. He’s been in isolation since April 7th and if he has one more negative COVID test he will be able to get off the COVID protocol related absence list.

“Ultimately it’ll be up to Will and how he’s feeling and we’ll make the decision from there. But I’m not locked into anything, it’s really just going to be up to Will when he feels he’s ready we’ll get him back going again.”

Maple Leafs sign 2020 first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov to a three-year, entry-level deal. The deal kicks in next season and can’t slide.

He’ll have a $832,500 base salary with a $92,500 signing bonus. He doesn’t have any performance bonus.

2021-22: KHL

2022-23: He can be loaned to the KHL if he’s not playing in the NHL by October 15th.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas: “We look forward to welcoming Rodion to Canada in the coming weeks and having him begin working with our player development staff in Toronto. We also look forward to continuing to work with Ufa with his development next season.”