NHL News and Injuries: Blues, Kraken, Flames, Avalanche, and Maple Leafs

Walman tests positive

St. Louis Blues: Statement on Blues defenseman Jake Walman testing positive for COVID-19.

“After additional testing, it has been confirmed that Jake Walman has tested positive for COVID-19. Walman, who has been vaccinated, will now fall under the NHL/NHLPA quarantine protocols. Per the NHL/NHLPA agreement, the League will provide all updates.”

Kraken sign their first player

Bob Condor of Seattle Kraken: Luke Henman is the first official player signed by the Seattle Kraken. He signed a three-year entry-level contract. Henman is the captain of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL).

“Our scouts have been watching players all year,” said Ron Francis, Kraken general manager. “In this case, Mike Dawson has been a strong supporter for Luke. Robert Kron and Tony McDonald like him too. “

NHL Injury Notes

Calgary Flames: Forward Sean Monahan is done for the season and he will be having hip surgery next week. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nathan MacKinnon won’t play in their remaining regular-season games. He suffered an injury on Monday that is unrelated to his previous injury that caused him to miss two games.

Evan Rawal: Avs forward Brandon Saad is skating but not ready to return just yet.

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Samuel Girard returned to the lineup last night.

Lou Korac of In The Slot: Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body), Vince Dunn (upper body) and Sammy Blais (upper body) skated yesterday but weren’t able to go last night. They could all return tonight.

“They skated this morning with the taxi squad. Could have availability ,” Berube said. “All three of them could be available , I’m not sure yet. We’ll make that decision morning.”

Defenseman Niko Mikkola returned from an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno and defenseman Justin Holl returned to the lineup.