NHL News and Injuries: Bunting, Bergeron, Pavelski, Eriksson Ek, Hedman, Cernak, Eyssimont and Barron

Scores from last night

Seattle Kraken 3 – Colorado Avalanche 1

Winnipeg Jets 5 – Vegas Golden Knights 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 7 – Toronto Maple Leafs 3

New York Rangers 5 – New Jersey Devils 1

Michael Bunting will have a hearing

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Micheal Bunting will have a hearing today for his illegal check to the head/interference of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak.

After review, Bunting gets a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Cernak. Cernak to the locker room, TBL already without Hedman. pic.twitter.com/4LAuALw3ic — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 19, 2023

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is questionable for Game 2 due to an upper-body injury and illness.

He missed Game 1 on Monday and hasn’t been seen on the ice for almost a week.

Michael Russo: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Joe Pavelski stayed at home yesterday and seems to be doing relatively OK.

Mike Heika: DeBoer when asked if Pavelski is in concussion protocol: “I don’t have anything like that yet. I’ll let you know as soon as I have anything firm.”

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Joel Eriksson Ek was given a rest day yesterday after three hard days of skating.

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Victor Hedman‘s injury “was a little surprising” and they are hopeful that he’ll be able to go for Game 2 but it’s a little too early to say for sure.

Eduardo A. Encina: Cooper: “Honestly, that one was a little bit surprising so we are hoping he should be OK but it’s way to early to tell. This is one of those, let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on. And then we can give you some sort of report.”

Gabby Shirley: The Lightning didn’t have an update on Hedman, Erik Cernak and Michael Eyssimont. Cooper: “It’s hard for me to comment on the three guys who were out”

big hit from McCabe on Eyssimont pic.twitter.com/ebJ9VTvCsN — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 19, 2023

Elliotte Friedman: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers wasn’t able to go last night.

Mike McIntyre: Jets forward Morgan Barron returned to last night’s game after getting over 75 stitches to his face.

“They did a great job stitching me up and, obviously, it missed my eye. I was glad it didn’t get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up.”