NHL Rumors: Keys to the offseason for Predators, Blackhawks, and Canucks

Keys to the offseason for the Nashville Predators

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Nashville Predators this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $13,045,524

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, two 2nds, three 3rds, three 4ths, two 5ths, 6th

Will the Predators decide to move some of their draft capital for more immediate help? They’ve got the cap space to add if they’re looking to make some moves to get back in the playoffs sooner than later.

Do the Predators look to move one of their $8 million centers in Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen? Duchene has three years left and Johansen two. Roman Josi carries a $9 million cap hit for five more seasons and Ryan McDonagh has three years left at $6.75 million.

What the Predators future GM will be looking for

Emma Lingan: Eventual Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz on what he see’s them doing in the future: “I’m looking to get faster. I want to add some size in key positions and a little more skill so we can score a little bit more.”

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $40,336,543

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, four 2nds, two 3rds, 4th, 5th, 7th

Another team hoping for the draft lottery balls to fall their way. They’ll be busy at the draft with eight picks in the first three rounds.

They’ll be looking for some players to help get them to the salary floor. Some that they bring in could be potential trade deadline chips – like they did with Max Domi last season.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Vancouver Canucks this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $0

2023 draft picks: 1st, two 3rds, three 4ths, 6th

Will the Canucks be able to clear out some players and gain some salary cap space?

Are they better off looking to rebuild and acquire some future assets or try to improve their defensive play and make a playoff push next year?