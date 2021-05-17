NHL News and Injuries: Capitals, Blues, Avs, Islanders, Penguins Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Two Caps out of COVID protocol … NHL not postponing games because of Blues situation

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that goaltender Ilya Samsonov is off of the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is also off the COVID list.

Samsonov is able to return to the lineup. Kuznetsov is still a few days away. They don’t have a timetable for either player yet.

Samantha Pell: Laviolette added that since Samsonov is off the list, it doesn’t mean that he will be immediately available as an option for Game 2 tonight.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues now have three players on the NHL’s COVID list – David Perron, Jake Walman and Nathan Walker. It’s not known if Perron tested positive or if he’s on the list because of contract tracing.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an email that they aren’t considering postponing games.

“There is always concern when Players or Club staff test positive for COVID-19. The level of concern is always a function of the precise circumstances involved. “At the current time, there is no consideration being given to postponing games.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup yesterday for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov will practice again today. Trotz added that he was being cautious with him on Saturday night.

Elliotte Friedman: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin wasn’t able to go yesterday.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins activated Brandon Tanev off the IR.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Zach Bogosian (shoulder) practiced in a no-contact jersey with the team for the first time since suffering the injury back on April 20th.

Kristen Shilton of TSN: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Bogosian could be an option at some point in their series with the Montreal Canadiens.

Riley Nash could make his Maple Leafs debut on Thursday. Coach Keefe.

“We’re going to get him involved right away and just rely upon the fact that he’s a very smart player, very experienced guy in the NHL and the playoffs in particular. You trust that he’s going to be able to fit right in. And with the skill set he has in terms of his ability to just be very responsible and consistent defensively, that brings a different look and a different option within our bottom-six and I really like that.”

TSN: Signs are pointing to Leafs forward Zach Hyman being ready for Game 1 on Thursday.

David Schoen: The Vegas Golden Knights activated Ryan Reaves from the LTIR before Game 1 yesterday.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty wasn’t able to go yesterday.