NHL News and Injuries: Capitals, Hurricanes, Bruins, Wild, Lightning, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights
Mathan and Staal each fined $5,000. Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev leave with injuries. John Tavares has a knee injury and a concussion.
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Mantha and Staal fined

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha was fined $5,000 for interference on Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

NHL Player Safety: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Nashville Predators forward Luke Kunin.

Injury Updates

Amalie Benjamin; Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller return home yesterday after spending Friday night in the hospital.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Marcus Johansson had successful surgery to repair his broken arm.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov left holding his left leg after taking a slash from Anthony Duclair. A source said they don’t consider Kucherov’s injury to be serious.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergerchev was able to leave the ice under his own power after taking a hit from Patric Hornqvist.

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Jon Cooper when asked for an update on Kucherov and Sergachev after the game: “Nothing. Next question.”

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will miss at least two weeks due to a knee injury. He also suffered a concussion and there is no timeline for that.

Tavares was cleared of any head, neck or spine damage.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights Max Pacioretty, Tomas Nosek and Brayden McNabb missed last night’s game.

 