NHL News and Injuries: Devils, Sens, Hurricanes, Stars, Blues, Leafs, Golden Knights, Caps and Jets

The Devil sign Arseniy Gritsyuk to an entry-level contract

Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have signed 2019 fifth-round pick, 129th overall, forward Arseniy Gritsyuk to a one-year entry-level contract.

The 24-year-old Gritsyuk scored 17 goals and added 27 assists in 49 games for St. Petersburg.

Puck Pedia: Gritsyuk will carry a $925,000 cap hit with a $1.425 million AAV.

He’ll have a $832,500 salary with a $92,500 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors, and $500,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

The Ottawa Senators part ways with their AGM

Bruce Garrioch: Sources say that Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios sent an email to all 31 teams to let them know that they have parted ways with the associate GM Ryan Bowness. He’s able to talk to any team now.

NHL Injury Notes

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski left last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

TSN: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen returned last night after missing the past week. He was injured in Game 4.

NHL: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (lower-body) could return to the lineup for Game 1 tonight. Coach Pete DeBoer said that “he’s close.”

Robertson and Miro Heiskanen skated on Monday and practiced yesterday. Robertson skated on a line with Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston.

No update was given if Heiskanen could return tonight.

STL Blues News: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said, “I’m not expecting him to play again” after defenseman Torey Krug had ankle surgery.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on injured goaltender Anthony Stolarz: “He’s doing well. He’s here. He’s doing good.”

Will he be available tomorrow night? “We’ll see. Don’t know that yet.”

Does he have a concussion? “Don’t know that either.”

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed last night’s game with an illness.

Monumental Sports Network: Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas returned after being out for the past month.

Tracey Myers: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele and defensemen Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley will be game-time decisions for Game 1 tonight against the Dallas Stars.

All three were on the ice before practice in no-contact jerseys. Morrissey and Stanley left when practice started. Scheifele stayed on the ice.

“Yeah, today was the first day for Josh, so that was great,” coach Scott Arniel said. “For ‘Scheif,’ he was on , so he’s been on, snuck it in there. So, yeah, it’s a good sign to see them out there and participating. ‘Stan’ first day [on the ice today for him as well.

“So, yeah, all part of that, we’ll go day to day here. Obviously we’ll see where they’re at for tomorrow. They’ve got to wake up tomorrow and see if they’ve improved from today.”

