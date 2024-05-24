NHL News and Injuries: GM of the Year Finalists, Kings, Avs, Stars and Canucks

The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award finalists are …

Lia Assimakopoulos: The three finalists for the GM of the Year are Jim Nill (Stars), Patrik Allvin (Canucks) and Bill Zito (Panthers).

D.J. Smith returning to the Kings

David Pagnotta: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake confirms that D.J. Smith will be returning next season.

NHL Injury Notes

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen will be having shoulder surgery next week and he might be ready for the start of training camp.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt‘s injury isn’t a long-term issue.

Corey Masisak: A lot of Avalanche players have bumps and bruises but they should all be ready for the start of camp. Lehkonen will be “close” to the start of camp.

Corey Masisak: Avs forward Gabriel Landeskog said that mentally he was close to returning but physically he wasn’t as close.

Corey Masisak: Landeskog said it’s pointless to put any timeless on his return on when he’s returning to practice and up to game speed. He added that he didn’t have any setbacks the past two months and that he’s felt good.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz is able to skate while dealing with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa seems a ways away.

Elliotte Friedman: Hintz wasn’t ready for Game 1 but he is getting closer to returning and they are hopeful he’s ready for Game 2.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith said that in Game 3 against Nashville he felt a pop in his groin. Game 4 he has held out as a precaution and not by his choice.

Jeff Paterson: Canucks forward Brock Boeser said that in Game 1 against the Oilers he blocked a shot that lead to a bruise that led to some complications that led to his clotting issue.

Brendan Batchelor: Boeser said that his clotting issue won’t impact his offseason training. He will just need to be careful to not get a cut or hit his head. He’s on blood thinners.

Thomas Drance: Canucks forward Elias Pettersson said that he’s had a bad knee since January and added “The longer it went, the more pain I felt.”

His knee won’t require surgery this offseason and should heal with rest.