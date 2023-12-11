NHL News and Injuries: Kings, Canadiens, Kraken, Jets, Blue Jackets and Red Wings

NHL Injury Notes

LA Kings: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman David Savard returned to the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Tanner Pearson will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been placed on the IR.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Kyle Connor left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Murat Ates : Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Connor will be further evaluated today.

: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Connor will be further evaluated today. Mike McIntyre: Bowness: “It’s a knee on knee. He sticks his knee out. You hope that’s suspendable. The referees made the right call. Five-minute major and a game misconduct and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F – Kyle Connor will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 11, 2023

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Canadiens – Predators game in Montreal: Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and the San Jose Sharks.

Erik Gudbranson will have a hearing today

NHL Player Safety: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson will have a hearing today for his Aggressor (rule 46.2) on Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

Here’s the Gudbranson takedown on Cousins. ? pic.twitter.com/umOy5EL4Xa — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 10, 2023

Gudbranson was hit from behind, went down, then popped up and tried to throw ’em ? pic.twitter.com/UU8QN07eWy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 10, 2023

An in-person hearing for David Perron today

NHL Player Safety: Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has been offered an in-person hearing for his cross-check on Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

NHL Player Safety: The hearing is on Monday.

Elliotte Friedman: Since an in-person hearing was offered, the suspension can be for more than five games.