NHL News and Injuries: Lightning, Mammoth, Sabres, Stars, Maple Leafs, and Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign their backup goalie

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a two-year extension with a $1.25 million cap hit.

He posted a 9-6-3 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .895 save percentage.

The Utah Mammoth

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

Eric Staal joins the Buffalo Sabres

NHL: Eric Staal was named a special assistant to general manager Kevyn Adams. Staal retired from the NHL last August after 18 seasons.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” Adams said. “Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player, and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step.”

NHL Injury Notes

Darrin Bauming: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson returned to the lineup last night after missing the first round with a lower-body injury. He played 13:34.

Mike Zeisberger: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he didn’t know if goaltender Anthony Stolarz will return at any point in round two.

Lance Hornby: Auston Matthews on seeing Stolarz around the rink the last couple of days: “He seems to be feeling better. He’s been around the rink and stuff. It’s good to see him. We really aren’t trying to pester him with questions, just be there to support him. Hopefully, he’s back here soon.”

Darrin Bauming: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. He had been injured in the first period of Game 5.

