NHL News and Injuries: Lightning, Wild, Bruins, Canes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, and Canucks

The Lightning sign Niko Huuhtanen

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Niko Huuhtanen to a three-year entry-level contract with an $867,500 cap hit with an AAV of $925,000.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played, and $80,000 in the minors.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played, and $80,000 in the minors.

2026-27: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, 57,500 games played, and $80,000 in the minors.

Vladislav Firstov on unconditional waivers

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have placed forward Vladislav Firstov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand missed last night’s game.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that heading into Game 6 they have no new injuries.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was feeling better yesterday and traveled with the team to Dallas.

Coach Jared Bednar said it wasn’t related to the Jamie Benn hit and that they are hopeful he’s able to go tonight.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on forward Roope Hintz or defenseman Chris Tanev yesterday.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique missed last night’s game.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said that forward Phil Di Giuseppe took a personal leave of absence and missed last night’s game. He will rejoin the team today for practice.