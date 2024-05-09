NHL News and Injuries: Ted Lindsay Finalists, Senators, Bruins, Hurricanes, Oilers, Canucks, and Money off the Books

The Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Chris Johnston: The NHLPA voted on the Ted Lindsay Award finalists: Nikita Kucherov (Lightning), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), and Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs).

The Ottawa Senators won’t forfeit their pick

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have let the NHL know that they won’t forfeit their first-round pick, seventh overall, for punishment in the Evgenii Dadonov attempted trade situation.

NHL Injury Notes

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Jesper Boqvist returned to the line after being out with an illness.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Brett Pesce hasn’t been on the ice since he suffered his lower-body injury in Game 2 of the first round.

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique missed last night’s game. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said they are hopeful he’s ready for Friday.

Kevin Woodley: Oilers coach Knoblauch said that Leon Draisaitl missed the last 8 minutes of the second period with cramping. He returned for the third period.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios said that defenseman Thomas Chabot has had his wrist surgery recently with a recovery time of about two months. He’d been playing with some tendon damage.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that Elias Pettersson missed practice on Tuesday with a head cold and that he’s been under the weather for the past two weeks and that they are not covering up an injury.

Tocchet shot down the speculation that Pettersson was injured. Some thought he had a back or wrist issue.

Money coming off the books because of career ending LTIR, retained salary or buyouts for each division

Dead money coming off the books next season (buyouts, retained salary, career ending LTIR) in the Atlantic Division:#NHLBruins

None#LetsGoBuffalo

None#LGRW Total = $2.625M

Retained

J Vrána $2.625M#TimeToHunt

None#GoHabsGo Total = $2,583,333

Retained

J Edmundson $1.75M… — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 5, 2024

Dead money coming off the books next season (buyouts, retained salary, career ending LTIR) in the Metropolitan Division:#CauseChaos Total = $687.5k

Retained

I Lyubushkin $687.5k#CBJ Total = $2M

Retained

J Roslovic $2M#NJDevils Total = $5.575M

Retained

C Tanev $1.125M

T… — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 5, 2024

Dead money coming off the books next season (buyouts, retained salary, career ending LTIR, recapture penalties) in the Central Division:#Yotes / Utah Total = $13,541,667

Career Ending LTIR

Voracek, Jakub $8,250,000

Little, Bryan $5,291,667#Blackhawks Total = $3,288,457

Buyout… — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 5, 2024