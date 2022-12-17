NHL News and Injuries: Vrana, Waivers, Marchment, Hurricanes, Avs, Wils, Devils and More

Jakub Vrana reinstated

Tracey Myers: A statement from the NHL and NHLPA on Jakub Vrana.

“The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Vrana’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program.”

Brad Malone to waivers

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Brad Malone has been placed on waivers.

Axel Rindell clears waivers

Chris Johnston: Defenseman Axel Rindell cleared unconditional waivers and the Toronto Maple Leafs have terminated his contract.

Mason Marchment fined

TSN: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment was fined $2,000 for embellishment.

Mason Marchment was fined $2,000 for embellishment on this play against the Senators on Dec. 8. He was previously issued a warning for an incident on Nov. 26 in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/HLsicz7FEz — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 16, 2022

NHL Injury Notes

Cory Lavalette of North State Journal: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour said that Sebastian Aho won’t play this weekend because of his lower-body injury.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced but won’t be ready to play this weekend.

Forward Ondrej Kase skated with the team in a no-contact jersey for the first time since suffering a concussion in their first game of the season.

Forward Max Pacioretty continues to progress from his Achilles injury but is not close to returning.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is getting close and that he doesn’t know yet if he’ll be an option tonight.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman missed last night’s game but is a possibility for Sunday according to coach Dean Evason.

Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) skated for the first time yesterday.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nathan Bastian is still “a ways away.”

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was wearing a regular jersey at practice yesterday, shedding his no-contact jersey.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Matt Nieto won’t be traveling with the team to Los Angeles but he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to play on Sunday against the Calgary Flames.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren is dealing with an upper-body issue.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Defenseman Nate Schmidt was placed on the IR and Ville Heinola was recalled.