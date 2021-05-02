NHL News and Injury Notes: Canucks, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Wild, Penguins, Leafs, and Ducks

Virtanen under investigation

Vancouver Canucks: Statement on Jake Virtanen.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen. Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us. We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information.”

Gaudette on being traded from the Canucks

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Adam Gaudette on the speculation that the Canucks traded him at the deadline because he was ‘patient zero” for the COVID outbreak.

“Don’t believe everything you read on Twitter. There’s a lot of bullshit going around. A lot of disrespectful things said about me and my wife that are just not true.”

Injury notes

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Samuel Girard will be out for two weeks “give or take.” Bednar said that defenseman Ryan Graves is day-to-day but that could change.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on defenseman Mike Matheson: “Obviously, he got hit in the face with the puck. I haven’t got the details. We’ll have to update you later.”

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl took a puck to the face and had to leave the game early. Coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have any info on how he was medically. He was joking in the dressing room after the game.

Ryan Miller‘s last NHL start at home

NHL PR: Miller:

“It’s been a lot of fun over the last 18 years, and kind of an emotional end when you do somethingso long. I’ll be around the rink, just not in the crease. I love hockey.”

A special moment at center ice. pic.twitter.com/2YjJ5aysk4 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 2, 2021