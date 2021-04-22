NHL News and Injury Notes: Rantanen, Benn, Garland, Timmins, Kassian, RNH, Tolvanen, Hart and Wheeler

Rantanen didn’t test positive

Vic Lombardi: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Mikko Rantanen didn’t test positive for COVID, well at least not yet. He is under contract tracing protocol.

Bednar added: “If things go well, he can join our team and be available for the latter part of this road trip”.

Benn to make his Jets debut

Ted Wyman: Things are pointing to defenseman Jordie Benn making his Winnipeg Jets debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. He was skating with Dylan DeMelo on the third-paring yesterday.

Craig Morgan of Az Coyotes Insider: Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland missed last night’s game with a knee injury that he suffered at practice on Tuesday. Garland also suffered an MCL sprain last season.

Vic Lombardi: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins and Patrik Nemeth are ready to return to the lineup.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian left last night’s game early.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the Oilers lineup last night. Coach Dave Tippett: “He’s a solid pro. He’s very well respected by his teammates & his voice matters in our room.”

Adam Vingman: Nashville Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen returned to the lineup last night.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that Carter Hart has a mild knee sprain but doesn’t believe that it is serious. He’s not traveling with the team to New York but is hopeful that he’ll skate with the team when they return.

Mitchell Clinton of WinnipegJets.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler is scheduled to return to the lineup tonight against the Maple Leafs. He’s missed the past six games with a concussion. Wheeler got clearance to return on the weekend but they decided to give him some extra time.