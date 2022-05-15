NHL News and Injury Notes: Waivers, Zadorov, Flames, Stars, Penguins, Lightning and More

MacEachern on waivers

Cap Friendly: The St. Louis Blues have placed Mackenzie MacEachern on waivers.

No suspension for Nikita Zadorov

NHL Player Safety: “After thoroughly reviewing all available video and following a telephone hearing today, the Department of Player Safety has determined that there will be no supplemental discipline assessed to Calgary’s Nikita Zadorov for his hit against Dallas’ Luke Glendening.

While there was significant head contact on this play, Zadorov took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward, and hit through Glendening’s core. Therefore, under Rule 48.1 (i), the head contact was determined to be unavoidable.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter on defenseman Chris Tanev: “He’ll see the doctors and get some treatments today.”

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook wasn’t ready to return to the lineup.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forward Luke Glendening will be a game-time decision today.

Pens Inside Scoop: Coach Mike Sullivan on their injured players: “Sid, Rakell, and Jarry all skated this morning. Their status remains day-to-day. Brian Boyle is continuing to be evaluated. I don’t have an update for you there. Brian Dumoulin continues to progress off the ice. His status has not changed.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Sullivan yesterday on the status of Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell for today: “We’ll take each day as it comes. I’m not going to speculate at this point. They’re obviously on the ice. That’s encouraging. They’re making progress.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and the possibility of defenseman Torey Krug and Marco Scandella returning in round two: “I would say maybe a possibility (on Krug) and Scandella is a possible for sure.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point tried to give it a go in the second period but basically went straight back to the bench.