NHL News and Injury Updates: Devils, Bruins, Panthers, Avs, Isles, Flyers, Pens, Leafs, Capitals, and Jets

Devils sign Schmid to an ELC

Puck Pedia: New Jersey Devils 2018 fifth-round pick goaltender Akira Schmid signed a three-year, entry-level deal. The deal carries an $851,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, and $65,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, and $65,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Shen to waivers

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have put forward Pavel Shen on waivers for the purpose of mutually terminating his contract.

Bennett Suspended

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended for one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning’s Blake Coleman.

NHL Injury Notes

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram was not on the ice yesterday.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov took part in their optional skate yesterday for about an hour. Corey Schneider stayed out with the extras.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes needs core-muscle surgery according to GM Chuck Fletcher. Hayes could have the surgery next week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: “His status is still day-to-day. He’s a game-time decision. He practiced with us today, and we’ll take each day as it comes.”

Matt Vensel: Penguins coach Sullivan said that defenseman Brian Dumoulin was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Dumoulin blocked a shot in Game 1 and was in a lot of pain.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan on goaltender Casey DeSmith: “Casey did not skate today. His status is still day-to-day.”

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Zach Bogosian was in a regular jersey for practice yesterday.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette confirms that goaltender Vitek Vanecek is day-to-day.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (lower-body) was on the ice before practice but left when the main skate started.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny was back on the ice yesterday. Forwards Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers skated in no-contact jerseys. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois wasn’t on the ice for practice.

Ken Wiebe: Jets coach Paul Maurice on if Dubois will practice today before they leave for Edmonton.

“I don’t know the answer to that. It depends on how he comes in.”