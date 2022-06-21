NHL News and Notes: Canucks, Lightning, Capitals, Avalanche, and Charles Barkley

The Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko

Dan Milstein: Andrei Kuzmenko is signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

Pierre LeBrun: A contract can’t officially be signed until July 13th.

Darren Dreger: “The pitch from the final 5 teams involved in the Kuzmenko dance included promise of top 6 opportunity and PP. Bruce Boudreau’s effort to meet with and speak with Kuzmenko was a big influence.”

The Lightning re-sign Simon Ryfors

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed forward Simon Ryfors to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Capitals re-sign two

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.525 million contract.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Leason to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $800.000

Some impressive numbers by Andrei Vasilevskiy

Greg Harvey: “Andrei Vasilevskiy now ranks 14th All-Time in Playoff wins with 62!

He becomes only the 10th goalie in NHL history to win 25+ G with 30+ saves. He has won 60 out of the 96 playoff games he has started (62.5%).

He is only 27 years old. Incredible.”

Game 3 5v5 Stats

18 assists for Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen … Makar one of seven defensemen in history to have 25 points

Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each recorded their 18th assist of the postseason, tying Peter Forsberg (18 in 2002) for the second most in one postseason in @Avalanche / Nordiques history behind Peter Stastny (19 in 1985 w/ QUE).#NHLStats: https://t.co/WF3XQy7NMn pic.twitter.com/Kh2W91CI7G — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2022

Charles Barkley at Game 3

Charles Barkley is right… Your hair is freaking awesome and you do look like the Canadian version of Tom Brady, @SNkylebukauskas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zL7jJBi8uC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022