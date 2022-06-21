NHL News and Notes: Canucks, Lightning, Capitals, Avalanche, and Charles Barkley
The Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko

Dan Milstein: Andrei Kuzmenko is signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

  • Pierre LeBrun: A contract can’t officially be signed until July 13th.

Darren Dreger: “The pitch from the final 5 teams involved in the Kuzmenko dance included promise of top 6 opportunity and PP. Bruce Boudreau’s effort to meet with and speak with Kuzmenko was a big influence.”

The Lightning re-sign Simon Ryfors

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed forward Simon Ryfors to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Capitals re-sign two

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.525 million contract.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Leason to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

2022-23: $750,000
2023-24: $800.000

Some impressive numbers by Andrei Vasilevskiy

Greg Harvey: “Andrei Vasilevskiy now ranks 14th All-Time in Playoff wins with 62!

He becomes only the 10th goalie in NHL history to win 25+ G with 30+ saves. He has won 60 out of the 96 playoff games he has started (62.5%).

He is only 27 years old. Incredible.”

Game 3 5v5 Stats

18 assists for Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen … Makar one of seven defensemen in history to have 25 points

