NHL News and Notes: Canucks, Predators, Rangers, Sabres, Panthers and Devils

Hamonic heading to Vancouver?

Elliotte Friedman: There is speculation that defenseman Travis Hamonic will be at the Vancouver Canucks training camp on a PTO. More should be known this morning as the GM and coach are scheduled to speak.

Weber on a PTO with the Predators

Elliotte Friedman: Defenseman Yannick Weber will be at the Nashville Predators training camp on a PTO.

Quick Hits involving the Rangers, Sabres, Panthers and Devils

NHL.com: New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said yesterday that forward Mika Zibanejad won’t practice on Monday and is day-to-day.

“Right now, we’ll just list them as day to day and hopefully none of it is long term and that we’ll get them back on the ice as soon as possible,” Gorton said. “Any time we can give you an update on these guys, we will.” — Dan Rosen

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel missed his second straight day of training camp with an upper-body injury. Coach Ralph Krueger said they don’t want to rush Eichel or goaltender Linus Ullmark.

“I would say it still remains day to day, but I’ll give you a heads up that my initial assessment would be that we will give Jack another day at least and the same with (goalie) Linus (Ullmark).”

Sabres Victor Olofsson didn’t come back on the ice for their second session. He crashed into the net.

Panthers GM Bill Zito said that Henrik Borgstrom and Aleksi Saarela will finish their SM-liiga season before the sides make a decision whether to come to North America or not. Both are restricted free agents and would need an NHL contract.

“We had a lot of discussions about what might be the best for to jumpstart his career, get a restart and a positive focus moving forward,” Zito said.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that Mackenzie Blackwood is day-to-day after tweaking something. He was able to go on the ice Saturday morning with their goalie coach.