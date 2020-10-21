NHL News and Notes: GM Meetings, the AHL, Player Salaries, and Extra Time For Non-Playoff Teams

There is still lots of work to do for the 2020-21 season

TSN: The NHL and NHLPA joint committee haven’t sat down to create some headway with regards to next season. The NHL has been talking to each team. The sides will eventually meet. The GMs will have their first meeting since last March.

“This is an important GMs meeting. I mean, one key item? The American Hockey League. NHL GMs want to know what they’re going to do with their prospects as they await when the AHL season is going to begin. Now, I spoke with AHL president Scott Howson, who says that while Dec. 4 remains the target date to start the AHL season, that’s likely going to be pushed back to mirror some of what the NHL is going to do. But I can tell you this: There are some NHL GMs that want their prospects playing as soon as possible, so that’s going to be an interesting conversation on Friday.”

Will players have their salaries prorated?

TSN: Frank Seravalli says that players are wondering what will have happen to their salaries if they play a reduced season? Will they be prorated? There is no answer right now as the NHL and NHLPA haven’t met.

“The NHLPA has been operating on the belief this entire time that as soon as the players play one game in the 2020-21 season, that they will receive all of their stated salary minus 20 per cent for escrow and 10 per cent for a salary deferral.”

There could end up being some issues and the sides are going to need to figure this out.

Extra time for the non-playoff teams

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season will get some extra time to get ready for this season.

“One last note, the seven teams that did not participate in the Return to Play this past summer? They’re going to get some good news. They’ve asked for some extra training camp time and I’m told that the NHL and NHLPA have tentatively agreed that those teams could have extra training camp time ahead of the normal training camps, whenever that is next season.”

Curtis Pashelka: Confirming LeBrun’s report about the San Jose Sharks and the six other teams that didn’t partake in the return to the play will get some extra time to train and get ready for next season. The details have not been finalized yet.