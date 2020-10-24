NHL News and Notes: Hurricanes, Capitals, Maple Leafs, and Wild

Hurricanes re-sign Forsling

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have signed defenseman Gustav Forsling to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

“Gustav is a dependable defenseman that fits our system at both the NHL and AHL level,” Waddell said. “Our organizational depth at defense is strong, and Gustav is a representation of that.”

Where the Capitals roster sits right now

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: The Washington Capitals were able to re-sign Jonas Siegenthaler a little cheaper than they may have thought – a one-year, $800,000 deal.

Two spots could be open and maybe filled by Daniel Sprong at $725,000. The second spot could go to defenseman Paul LaDue. If they LTIR Michal Kempny, that could leave them with $50,123 in salary cap space.

They may have eight defensemen on their roster, so they could end up moving one. Right-handed Nick Jensen could be the odd man out. He’s got three years left on his deal at $2.5 million per.

JJ Regan: (On the Siegenthaler deal) “I think Sieg’s low cap is about 2 things. 1st, the team should have more $ for him next season (famous last words, I know) after they lose a player to the exp draft. 2nd, it takes him to arbitration eligibility. My sense is they like Siegs and I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Maple Leafs re-sign Dermott

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs re-signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year contract worth $874,125.

Mark Masters: Dermott after signing the deal: “There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world & it can take its toll on everything … but at the end of the day I just wanted to be playing hockey & whatever number’s there is the number that’s there & just honoured to be back & excited to go play”

Wild sign their first-round pick

Mike Morreale: The Minnesota Wild have signed their 2020 first-round pick Marco Rossi to a three-year entry-level deal.