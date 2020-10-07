NHL News and Notes: Jan. 1 Start Date? Kempny, Dillon, Canadiens, Alzner, and Abdelkader

A January 1st start for 2020-21?

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said they are hoping to be able to start the season on January 1st.

The Capitals lose Kempny for 6 to 8 months, re-sign Dillon

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny is out six to eight months after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals have signed defenseman Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract extension at a $3.9 million salary cap hit.

Pierre LeBrun: Contract breakdown:

Yr1 $3M salary

Yr2 $2M sb and $1.1M salary

Yr3 $2.5M sb and $3M salary

Yr4 $2M sb and $2M salary

Puck Pedia: The Capitals now have $6.3 million in projected salary cap space with 17 players under contract.

RFA: Boyd, Siegenthaler

UFA: Holtby, Gudas, Kovalchuk

Canadiens stepped up with the pick to get Anderson

Pierre LeBrun: Several teams were seriously interested in Josh Anderson before the Columbus Blue Jackets traded him to the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens had to sweeten the pot with the third round pick.

Montreal Canadiens to buyout Alzner

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have placed defenseman Karl Alzner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Puck Pedia: Alzner had two years left on his deal at a $4.625 million salary cap hit with $6.5 million in salary. Buyout breakdown.

Year 1: $3.96M Cap Hit ($667K Savings)

Year 2: $1.96M Cap Hit ($2.67M Savings)

Year 3/4: $833K Cap Hit/Cost

Note: Burying in minors this year would save $1.075M

Detroit Red Wings to buyout Abdelkader

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Puck Pedia: Abdelkader had three years left at $4.25 million salary cap hit, with $9.5 million in total salary.

Year 1: $1.8M Cap Hit ($2.4M Savings)

Years 2/3: $2.3M Cap Hit ($1.95M Savings)

Years 4-6: $1.06M Cap Hit & Cost