NHL News and Notes: Oilers, Penguins, Islanders, Rangers and Red Wings

Oilers re-sign Lagesson

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed William Lagesson to a two-year contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

2020-21: $700,000 in the NHL and $275,000 in the minors.

2021-22: $750,000.

Managerial movement in the Penguins front office

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Patrik Allvin from the director of amateur scouting to assistant GM. He’s been with the team since 2006 when he was a European scout.

Matt Vensel: Other moves in the Penguins organization, Sam Ventura “will assume the role of director of hockey operations and hockey research, working closely with Allvin on the salary cap, CBA and the overall hockey operations’ budget. Erik Heasley will continue his role as manager of hockey ops and assistant GM for WBS.”

Islanders re-sign Pulock

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock agree on a two-year contract at a $5 million salary cap hit.

2020-21: $3.34 million

2021-22: $6.66 million

Numbers for the Rangers and Lemieux

Vince Z. Mercogliano of LoHud: The New York Rangers and Brendan Lemieux have an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.

Elliotte Friedman: The Rangers have filled for $950,000 and $1.075 million, with Lemieux asking for $2 million.

After Ryan Strome and Lemieux get their new deals either through arbitration or agreeing beforehand, the Rangers could have about $2 million in salary cap space, and that is with 21 players under contract.

Red Wings could add another player … Timashov returning still a possibility

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings GM said that restricted free agent forward Dmytro Timashov is considering all his options. Re-signing with the Red Wings remains a possibility.

Max Bultman: Red Wings GM Yzerman said yesterday that as the season gets closer they could consider adding another player. There are still lots of free agents looking for a home for next season.