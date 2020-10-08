NHL News and Notes: Predators, Golden Knights, Sabres, and the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Predators creating cap space
Cap Friendly: Turris had four years left on his contract at $6 million per.
His buyout will be for eight years and the Predators will carry a $2 million per season cap hit for that time.
The move does save them $4 million off the salary cap for the first four years and will be a $2 million additional hit for the last four years.
Jason Gregor: After buying out Turris, and trading Nick Bonino, the Predators could save about $6.5 million. $4 million for Turris’ buyout and estimate $2.5 million from the Bonino trade (assuming Luke Kunin will get about $1.5 million on his next deal)
Would expect them to take a run at Taylor Hall.
Golden Knights re-sign Stephenson
SinBin.Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed forward Chandler Stephenson to a four-year contract with a $2.75 million salary cap hit.
No qualifying offer for Kahun. Sabres want to re-sign Montour
Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres didn’t send a qualifying offer to Dominik Kahun. GM Kevyn Adams: “We’ve continued to have dialogue with his agent and made it clear we’d like to continue those conversations over the next couple days. Hopefully we get to a deal that works.”
Lance Lysowski: Sabres GM Adams said they would like to get defenseman Brandon Montour signed for next season. The coaches thought he progressed as the year went on and they like that he can play the left or right side.
Hockey Diversity Alliance Statement
Hockey Diversity Alliance: Statement from the HDA on operating independently of the NHL.
“The Hockey Diversity Alliance is grateful for the support from the public we received. Unfortunately, the support we hoped to receive from the NHL was not delivered and instead the NHL focused on performative public relations efforts that seemed aimed at quickly moving past important conversations about race needed in the game.
We have waited many months for a response to the common sense HDA pledge we proposed, and it is clear that the NHL is not prepared to make any measurable commitments to end systemic racism in hockey.
While we are disappointed, the HDA will operate separate and independent of the NHL and authentically implement necessary education programs and changes to the sport and seek to be role models for the youth in BIPOC communities who want to play hockey.”