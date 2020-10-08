NHL News and Notes: Predators, Golden Knights, Sabres, and the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Predators creating cap space

Cap Friendly: Turris had four years left on his contract at $6 million per.

His buyout will be for eight years and the Predators will carry a $2 million per season cap hit for that time.

The move does save them $4 million off the salary cap for the first four years and will be a $2 million additional hit for the last four years.

Jason Gregor: After buying out Turris, and trading Nick Bonino, the Predators could save about $6.5 million. $4 million for Turris’ buyout and estimate $2.5 million from the Bonino trade (assuming Luke Kunin will get about $1.5 million on his next deal)

Would expect them to take a run at Taylor Hall.

Golden Knights re-sign Stephenson

SinBin.Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed forward Chandler Stephenson to a four-year contract with a $2.75 million salary cap hit.

No qualifying offer for Kahun. Sabres want to re-sign Montour

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres didn’t send a qualifying offer to Dominik Kahun. GM Kevyn Adams: “We’ve continued to have dialogue with his agent and made it clear we’d like to continue those conversations over the next couple days. Hopefully we get to a deal that works.”

Lance Lysowski: Sabres GM Adams said they would like to get defenseman Brandon Montour signed for next season. The coaches thought he progressed as the year went on and they like that he can play the left or right side.

Hockey Diversity Alliance Statement

Hockey Diversity Alliance: Statement from the HDA on operating independently of the NHL.