NHL News and Notes: Stamkos, Patrick, Senators Trade, Salary Arbitration List, and Roster Bonus Explanation

Injury notes

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos had surgery last Wednesday to repair a left-sided lower abdominal core muscle injury. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that forward Nolan Patrick has been skating and working out recently.

“He continues to progress and feel good. You can’t predict the future but certainly all signs are progressing the right way.”

Senators acquire Watson

TSN: The Nashville Predators traded forward Austin Watson to the Ottawa Senators for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

26 players filed for salary arbitration

Sportsnet: List of players who filed for salary arbitration

Boston Bruins

Matt Grzelcyk

Buffalo Sabres

Victor Olofsson

Sam Reinhart

Linus Ullmark

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane

Carolina Hurricanes

Clark Bishop

Haydn Fleury

Warren Foegele

Gustav Forsling

Colorado Avalanche

Ryan Graves

Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi

Florida Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen

New York Islanders

Joshua Ho-Sang

Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews

New York Rangers

Tony DeAngelo

Alexandar Georgiev

Brendan Lemieux

Ryan Strome

Ottawa Senators

Connor Brown

Christian Jaros

Nick Paul

Chris Tierney

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Mikheyev

Vancouver Canucks

Jake Virtanen

Explaining “Roster Bonus” for Kevan Miller

Cap Friendly: Tread explaining the “roster bonus” that Kevan Miller received in his deal with the Boston Bruins.

“As many of you had noticed on Friday, we did not immediately add Kevan Miller‘s contract to the site. The reason for that was because his contract included something called a “Roster Bonus” which we had never encountered before and wanted to get clarification on before adding.

Miller’s contract with the #Bruins includes a “1 day Roster Bonus” worth $250,000. That means that Miller will get the entire Roster Bonus so long as he is activated off IR at some point during the upcoming season and is then on the clubs active roster for at least 1 day.

The interesting thing about the Roster Bonus is that it works more like a Signing Bonus than a Performance Bonus. Meaning that the $250,000 RB is added to Miller’s $1,000,000 base salary to produce a $1,250,000 cap hit. Giving him a daily rate of $6,720 for cap counting purposes.

Even more interesting is that because a Roster Bonus is part of the cap hit, if Miller does not come off IR and appear on the active roster for at least 1 day, he does not earn the bonus. BUT the cap hit would not adjust down. Instead it would continue to count at $1,250,000.

Miller also has $750,000 in Performance Bonuses, which he is eligible for because he signed a 1 year contract, spent more than 100 days on IR last season, and is a 400+ roster game player for pension purposes. All that said, it’s a very unique contract.”