NHL News and Notes: Stamkos, Patrick, Senators Trade, Salary Arbitration List, and Roster Bonus Explanation

Injury notes
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos had surgery last Wednesday to repair a left-sided lower abdominal core muscle injury. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season.
Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that forward Nolan Patrick has been skating and working out recently.
“He continues to progress and feel good. You can’t predict the future but certainly all signs are progressing the right way.”
Senators acquire Watson
TSN: The Nashville Predators traded forward Austin Watson to the Ottawa Senators for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
26 players filed for salary arbitration
Sportsnet: List of players who filed for salary arbitration
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Victor Olofsson
Sam Reinhart
Linus Ullmark
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Clark Bishop
Haydn Fleury
Warren Foegele
Gustav Forsling
Colorado Avalanche
Detroit Red Wings
Florida Panthers
Minnesota Wild
New York Islanders
Joshua Ho-Sang
Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews
New York Rangers
Tony DeAngelo
Alexandar Georgiev
Brendan Lemieux
Ryan Strome
Ottawa Senators
Connor Brown
Christian Jaros
Nick Paul
Chris Tierney
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Explaining “Roster Bonus” for Kevan Miller
Cap Friendly: Tread explaining the “roster bonus” that Kevan Miller received in his deal with the Boston Bruins.
“As many of you had noticed on Friday, we did not immediately add Kevan Miller‘s contract to the site. The reason for that was because his contract included something called a “Roster Bonus” which we had never encountered before and wanted to get clarification on before adding.
Miller’s contract with the #Bruins includes a “1 day Roster Bonus” worth $250,000. That means that Miller will get the entire Roster Bonus so long as he is activated off IR at some point during the upcoming season and is then on the clubs active roster for at least 1 day.
The interesting thing about the Roster Bonus is that it works more like a Signing Bonus than a Performance Bonus. Meaning that the $250,000 RB is added to Miller’s $1,000,000 base salary to produce a $1,250,000 cap hit. Giving him a daily rate of $6,720 for cap counting purposes.
Even more interesting is that because a Roster Bonus is part of the cap hit, if Miller does not come off IR and appear on the active roster for at least 1 day, he does not earn the bonus. BUT the cap hit would not adjust down. Instead it would continue to count at $1,250,000.
Miller also has $750,000 in Performance Bonuses, which he is eligible for because he signed a 1 year contract, spent more than 100 days on IR last season, and is a 400+ roster game player for pension purposes. All that said, it’s a very unique contract.”