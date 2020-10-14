NHL News and Notes: Stars, Three Bruins Have Surgery, Seguin, and Salary Arbitration Dates

Stars furlough employees again

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic: Sources have said that the Dallas Stars are cutting costs for the second time since the start of the pandemic as multiple employees were told that they were going to be furloughed again.

Stars owner Tom Gaglardi’s main businesses has suffered as they’re in the hotel and restaurant business. The Stars were on their way to a profitable 2020 season.

Though there are some teams that will be working on an internal budget/salary cap, the Stars don’t appear to be one of those teams. GM Jim Nill has been told to be financially responsible though.

Sean Fitz-Gerald: The Gaglardi family’s net worth in 2018 was $3.92 billion.

Trio of big named Bruins go under the knife

Boston Bruins: The Bruins announced that forwards Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy have had surgeries this offseason.

Marchand had sports hernia surgery back on September 14th and he’s expected to make a full recovery in four months from the surgery date.

Pastrnak had right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on September 16 and he’s expected to make a full recovery in five months from the surgery date.

McAvoy had a right knee arthroscopy surgery on September 8th and has already received clearance to start regular offseason activities.

Seguin has same injury as Pastrnak

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has the same injury as Pastrnak. Pastrnak had surgery mid September and is out until mid-March. Seguin was still playing in the last week of September.

NHLPA; A list of players who have filed for salary arbitration and the dates their hearings are set for.

October 20

Andrew Mangiapane

Anthony DeAngelo

Matthew Grzelcyk

October 21

Ilya Mikheyev

October 22

Connor Brown

October 25

Tyler Bertuzzi

October 26

Linus Ullmark

October 27

Sam Reinhart

October 28

Jake Virtanen

October 30

Joshua Ho-Sang

October 31

Devon Toews

Alexandar Georgiev

November 1

Nicholas Paul

November 2

Gustav Forsling

November 4

Victor Olofsson

Warren Foegele

November 5

Ryan Strome

November 6

Brendan Lemieux

Ryan Pulock

November 7

Christian Jaros

November 8

Chris Tierney

MacKenzie Weegar

Haydn Fleury