NHL News and Notes: Vegas Golden Knights – Pietrangelo, Fleury and Lehner

Golden Knights sign Alex Pietrangelo

Elliotte Friedman: The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year contract at an $8.8 million AAV.

Pierre LeBrun: Pietrangelo gets full no-movement clause in the deal.

Puck Pedia: From the tax calculation on Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists, Pietrangelo will save $616,000 per year in Vegas compared to in St. Louis.

Over the seven seasons that is $4.31 million.

Adam Vingan: Highest salary cap hits for defensemen.

Karlsson: $11.5 million

Doughty: $11 million

Josi: $9.059 million

Subban: $9 million

Pietrangelo: $8.8 million

Jesse Granger: From what GM Kelly McCrimmon was saying, would guess that the Golden Knights top two-pairings will be:

Brayden McNabb–Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez–Shea Theodore

Bottom four will consist of Josh Holden, Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Hague, Dylan Coghlan, Jimmy Schuldt.

Golden Knights plan on going with Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner in net

NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights had been trying to trade goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury since they signed Robin Lehner to a five-year, $25 million deal.

“We see the goaltending position being incredibly important this year,” McCrimmon said. “Our goalies will be Robin and Marc-Andre. We all expect a schedule that’s going to be extremely compressed. And it’s easy for us to talk about it. Everybody expects that. But when you begin to live it, I think that the importance of two goaltenders is really going to be valuable. “… Did we look at any number of possibilities? Sure, we did. But this was, at end of the day, the decisions that we made to move forward … based on some of those things I’ve just touched on.”

The Golden Knights are now set to be spending $12 million in net

Lehner is going to be having surgery later this week on his shoulder. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.