NHL News and Rumors: Blues, Coyotes, Golden Knights, Oilers, and Canadiens

Blues hire Montgomery

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues have hired Jim Montgomery as their assistant coach. The Dallas Stars had fired Montgomery last December for a personal behavior issue.

Coyotes make an offer to Armstrong

Craig Morgan: Sources saying the Arizona Coyotes have made a contract offer St. Louis Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong to become their next general manager.

Elliotte Friedman: Heading in the direction of the Coyotes hiring Armstrong but nothing is done until it’s done.

The initial plan wasn’t to start Lehner

Nick Cotsonika: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that having Robin Lehner starting in the playoffs wasn’t their master plan. When they acquired Lehner at the deadline, it was management who wanted to add the depth in net, not head coach Peter DeBoer. Lehner’s play convince DeBoer that he would give them the best chance at winning.

Draisaitl may practice but not play games in Germany

Mark Spector: “1. For the record, re: German report that links Leon Draisaitl to his hometown hockey team in Cologne: He CAN practice with them, as many Euros will with their local teams. He CAN’T play games unless assigned there by Oilers.”

Mark Spector : “2. Neither Draisaitl nor his agent have asked to play games in Germany. Highly doubtful NHL team or player would see value in risking injury in games. Remember, this ISN’T a lockout, where players are free to play elsewhere. Draisaitl’s playing rights controlled by Oilers.”



Carey Price and a few untouchables

L.A. Lariviere: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said on TVA Sports that Carey Price is untouchable (in trade rumors and the Seattle expansion draft). He also included Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Alexander Romanov as untouchable and added: “you can put it in print.”

Canadiens extend Joel Edmundson

Frank Seravalli: The Montreal Canadiens have signed recently acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson to a four-year contract worth $3.5 million per season.

Chris Johnston: Edmundson’s deal has a 10-team no-trade clause.

Pierre LeBrun: Edmundson contract breakdown.

2020-21, $2.75 million salary

2021-22, $2.5 million plus $1 million signing bonus

2022-23, $2.75 million salary plus $2 million SB

2023-24, $1 million salary plus $2 million SB

Total: $9 million salary, $5 million SB

Cap Friendly: After the Edmundson signing the Canadiens now have a projected salary cap space of $10,202,024 with a 19 man roster – 10 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies.

Notable RFA’s include: Max Domi, Charles Hudon, Victor Mete and Xavier Ouellet.

Canadiens loan Ylonen

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have loaned Jesse Ylonen to Lahti of the Finnish Liiga.