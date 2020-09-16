NHL News and Rumors: Coyotes, Lightning, Capitals, Stars, and Canadiens

The Arizona Coyotes re-sign goaltender Adin Hill

Pierre LeBrun: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed goaltender Adin Hill to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000.

Craig Morgan: If the Coyotes decide to move one of Darcy Kuemper or Antti Raanta, Hill would be the leading candidate to serve as their backup.

Alex Kinkopf: “Adin Hill’s new contract is his first one-way NHL contract. He has played more games (167) than any other goalie in the organization since 2016-17, his first pro season. (30 NHL / 132 AHL / 5 ECHL). Has been a stabilizer for the Coyotes more than once. Well deserved.”

The Lightning are managing Brayden Point injury

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point was unfit to play last night. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they are trying to “manage” Point’s injury.

The Capitals are assuming Braden Holtby is headed to free agency

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on pending free agent goaltender Braden Holtby: “I would assume he goes to free agency and we will keep in contact with him throughout the free agency period to see if he is getting what he wants.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals GM MacLellan added: “the goalie market is probably a little unusually deep this year.”

Bowness has earned the right to return

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on interim head coach Rick Bowness: “He definitely has earned the right to come back as the coach. As I mentioned earlier, when you watch a team play, you can tell who’s they’re playing for. This team is playing for the coach, and the coach is coaching for the players.”

Canadiens and Edmundson closing in on a deal?

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that there is a good chance that recently acquired Joel Edmundson signs with the Montreal Canadiens. A deal is not done yet. Sounds like the sides have been talking about a two-year deal.