NHL News and Rumors: Ottawa Senators, LA Kings, NY Rangers, and the Detroit Red Wings

Dorion on Ryan

David Pagnotta: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on buying out forward Bobby Ryan.

“This was a decision that required a lot of consideration. Bobby’s long been a deserving fan fav in OTT. While we’re appreciative of his efforts on the ice, it’s outweighed by how proud we are of him for the courage that he has demonstrated off of it.”

Lewis to hit free agency

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings won’t be re-signing forward Trevor Lewis and he’ll be heading to free agency.

“It’s definitely different, a little tough to think about. I grew up here, been here my whole career. It’ll be different, but I’m excited. Change is always good. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Rangers trade Staal to the Red Wings

Helene St. James of the Detriot Free Press: The Detriot Red Wings have acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a 2021 second round pick for future considerations.

The 33-year old Staal has a year left on his deal at a $5.7 million cap hit.

The Red Wings now own 20 draft picks over the next two years.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman confirms that defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Trevor Daley won’t be back with the team next season.

Red Wings re-sign Gagner

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, $850,000 deal. Gagner was acquired by the Red Wings from Edmonton Oilers in the Andreas Athanasiou trade.

The 31-year old played in only six games after being acquired.