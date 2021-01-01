NHL News and Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois Signs A Bridge Deal But May Be Hoping For A Trade

Blue Jackets sign Dubois to a bridge deal

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have signed RFA forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to a two-year contract worth $10 million – a $5 million salary cap hit.

“Pierre-Luc is a talented, young player with great potential, and we look forward to his continued growth and development, and the valuable contributions he will bring to our team,” said Kekalainen. “I’d like to thank my staff, as well as Pat Brisson and his group, for their professionalism and efforts to finalize this agreement prior to the start of training camp to ensure that the focus moving forward is on our team and achieving its goals for the upcoming season.”

Dubois said after the signing that he’s excited the contract is done and that he’s looking forward to being with his teammates at camp.

Pierre LeBrun: Pierre-Luc Dubois wasn’t in Columbus as of yesterday. “And now there are rumblings from a few teams around the league that Dubois may be looking for a change of scenery. Maybe wishful thinking on their part. But stay tuned on this one.”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The 22-year Pierre-Luc Dubois will make $3.35 million this season and $6.65 million in 2021-22. When the deal expires, he’ll still be an RFA.

Pierre LeBrun reported yesterday that a few NHL teams were told that Dubois was looking for a trade and a “change of scenery.”

Both GM Jarmo Kekalainen and agent Pat Brisson would not comment on the report,

One source said that during the negotiations this fall, the relationship between the Blue Jackets and Dubois changed.

The Blue Jackets might have been looking to go long-term but Dubois’ camp was looking for a bridge deal. Two reasons Dubois’ camp may have been wanting a bridge deal:

“(1) It gives Kekalainen time to seek a trade for Dubois and get a return that is commensurate with his value, rather than force an immediate trade. (2) It keeps Dubois from being locked in with Columbus long-term.”

The Blue Jackets were worried about a potential offer sheet this past offseason and moved the salaries of Ryan Murray and Markus Nutivaara at a reduced price just in case. Since Dubois was an RFA he could talk to teams and this is when other teams learned of his interest to leave Columbus.

Pierre-Luc Dubois signs on for 2 yrs x $5 mil AAV (as per @CapFriendly). PLD is a very, very positive influence at 5v5 and CBJ did well to get a deal done here. pic.twitter.com/RBlJe7kOwq — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) December 31, 2020