NHL News and Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, and Daly on the Evander Kane Grievance

Rangers No. 2 center slot is a priority

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury wouldn’t get into any contract negotiations but did that the No. 2 center position would be an offseason priority.

“It’s a very important position for us and for any team. Centers are hard to get… That’s one we’re looking at, we’ve been looking at & we continue to discuss.”

Leafs not interested in John Gibson

@nylanderthews: Chris Johnston on TSN 1050 radio on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation.

“As far as I can tell, the Leafs don’t have interest in Gibson”

Johnston added that it didn’t seem like there were any talks going on between the Leafs and pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell.

Could Ilya Mikheyev be back with the Maple Leafs?

@nylanderthews: Chris Johnston on TSN 1050 radio said it’s a possibility that pending UFA forward Ilya Mikheyev remains with the Maple Leafs. For that to happen they would have to move out other roster pieces/salary.

The Evander Kane situation could drag past the start of free agency

Sportsnet: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly when asked about the status of Evander Kane’s contract grievance against the San Jose Sharks.

“So we still have hearing dates that we need to acquire from our arbitrator, arbitrator Das, he is unavailable to us during the month of June unfortunately. So we have to work in some dates as early in the summer as we can.

We’re currently in discussions with the players association as to what all the means in terms of Evander’s status. ”

When asked if thinks that will be resolved before the start of free agency , he responds.

“I really have no basis to say at this point. If it goes to the second day of hearing, and we wait for a decision from the arbitrator, which will want a written award, my guess is it will be past the date of free agency.